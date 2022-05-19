Bossip Video

“Heyyyyyyyy, Big Money!”

The ladies of MadameNoire’s “Listen To Black Women” series are once again having in-depth conversations about hard-hitting topics relevant to melanin magic makers.

Hosts Tiffany Nicole Ervin, Taryn Finley, and Chris Miss are joined by entrepreneur and founder of Spiked Spin, Briana Thompson to get real about money and explore what it’s really like for Black women to take charge of their financial freedom.

“Today we’re talking money, that looooong money,” says Tiffany intro’iong the episode. “Money for years to come, that “Coming To America” money for your kids to enjoy and your kids’ kids, and their kids’ kids—but are we making the smart moves necessary to acquire and keep our wealth? she asks.

Check out an official episode description below.

When it comes to big money for the long run, Black women are taking charge of their financial futures now more than ever. Entrepreneur and founder of Spiked Spin Briana Thompson joins the ladies to get real about money. We’re talking breaking generational curses, expanding money mindsets and planting seeds for future generations. Hear about all this and more on this week’s episode of Listen to Black Women!

What moves are YOU making to ensure you’re gaining financial freedom? If you’re still struggling to answer, you might wanna tune in to get some good tips!

Watch the full conversation below and tune into "Listen To Black Women" every Thursday on YouTube.