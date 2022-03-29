[Exclusive] Kandi, Garcelle Beauvais, Coco Jones & More Sisterly Spill On Melanin Magic At ESSENCE’s ‘Black Women In Hollywood’

BOSSIP was in the building for the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood luncheon that bubbled with Black excellence and #BlackGirlMagic.

As previously reported this year’s milestone 15th celebration recognized the extraordinary achievements of Black women in the film and television industry at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA with a theme of highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe”.

The celebration was hosted by Damson Idris and honored the following cinema sizzlers; actress/producer/director Nia Long (You People), Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), actress/comedian/creator Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), and actress Chanté Adams (A Journal For Jordan.)

While on the red carpet of the Black Women In Hollywood luncheon, BOSSIP chatted with several stars about sisterhood and Black women who’ve personally inspired them.

Kandi who was decked out in all-white for the occasion excitedly told us that she ran into Nia Long on the carpet and felt inspired.

“I love her,” Kandi told BOSSIP. “It’s funny you come here and it’s like you feel like you’re doing your thing and other people are here that you really have been respecting in the game and it’s really great to be in the room with them.”

Garcelle Beauvais also chimed in and gave a special shoutout to the “younger generation” of Black women in Hollywood who are making moves.

“They’re coming in boldy,” Garcelle told BOSSIP. “We have the Zendays, We have Storm–Yara, we have these young girls who already know who they are. These girls got it!”

Similarly, Coco Jones said that “That’s So Raven” served as an inspo for her promising career.

“That’s so Raven for me,” Coco told BOSSIP. “It was the walk that I needed to run towards. Seeing that representation for me made realize what’s possible and kept me going.”

Watch BOSSIP’s coverage of the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood luncheon above.