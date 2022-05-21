'Love Match Atlanta' Matchmakers Accuse Each Other Of Bad Energy!

Will ‘Love Match Atlanta’ matchmakers Shae Primus and Joseph Dixon ever be able to put their issues to rest?

The weekend is underway and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Love Match Atlanta!’ We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Sunday’s brand new episode and we’re super excited for the reveal. If you were tuned in for last week’s episode then you already know things got pretty messy at Joseph’s function. In the clip for this week’s new episode, Shae Primus and Joseph Dixon get together to discuss their issues and the conversation between Shae and Joseph gets pretty heated. Shae even pulls out a smudge stick to clear the energy.

Check out the clip below:

Guess Shae wanted ALL the smoke! How would you have reacted if you were in the same situation?

Here’s what to expect from Sunday’s episode:

Ming works with new client Scott to find love, but when her personal life and business collide, she is left in tears. While Joseph finds love for his client Jessica, Shae asks The Matchmaking Duo for their help in her quest for love. However, the Duo’s fear of being burnt puts this request in limbo. Joseph and Shae meet to repair their friendship, but things quickly go up in smoke after Joseph’s matchmaking credentials are called into question.

“Love Match Atlanta” airs on Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo (following ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’)

Will you be watching?!