‘Love Match Atlanta’ Exclusive: Shae Sends Ashley Pole Dancing With A Bisexual Man, Will He Make Her Lady Parts Jump For Joy?

Ashley is keeping her options open — but can Kevin get her legs to do the same?

Did y’all catch the premiere episode of “Love Match Atlanta” on Bravo last week? The show is SPICY and we’re loving it so far! In fact, we’re super excited to bring you an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure ahead of the second episode airing this Sunday.

In this clip, Middle-Class Matchmaker, Shae Primus, discusses her client Ashley, a sex-positive sex blogger who considers herself to be “heteroflexible” and is open to dating a bisexual man.

Shae, who has been misquoted in this area in the past because of her own personal choices, wants to get ahead of this with her client Ashley.

“I want to approach this differently. My client is open to dating bisexual men or whoever she wants,” says Primus. “There are other women like her. There are also other men like Kevin. They may see themselves in this scene.”

Check out the clip below:

Wow, Ashley is FUNNY af! Also we love that she knows exactly what she’s feeling and is clear about what she doesn’t want.

“Ashley liked Kevin as a person but said that ‘He didn’t make her lady parts jump,’” Primus adds. “That means she’s not sexually attracted to him. We’ll move on & I will find someone for her who does turn her on sexually in addition to hitting other important aspects of compatibility.”

Primus also says, “Had he made her ‘lady parts jump’ and he liked her as well, it would have been a match & I firmly believe that there is a lid for every pot. If it works for them, it doesn’t have to work for you and that’s ok. 💘”

We totally agree there!

Here’s a full synopsis of Sunday’s episode, titled The Unscrupulous MatchMaker:

Shae’s quest to finding her client Ashley love comes with certain sexual challenges. Joseph’s new client is hesitant to date Black men after a traumatic viral experience. Wanting to clear the air, the Matchmaking Duo meets up with Joseph, but will the presence of an invited guest cause this love triangle to swipe left?

“Love Match Atlanta” airs on Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo following “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Will you be watching?