If it was up to Wendy Williams she would hire her own financial adviser instead of dealing with a court-appointed guardian. However, the judge’s decision is set and she’s not happy about it at all.

Williams’ attorney told Page Six in a statement Friday that Williams doesn’t want anyone but her to have control of her money in response to a judge’s decision to appoint a guardian.

“Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court. Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money,” La’Shawn Thomas said.

As to who will be Williams’ financial guardian, the verdict isn’t out yet but her attorney Thomas, believes that Wells Fargo may have leaked the report “in an attempt to lessen the public outcry and regulatory scrutiny mounting around” the bank.

Back in March, Williams accused her former manager Bernie Young of using her American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against her. The petition to become her financial guardian was due to Willams’ former financial advisor Lori Schiller allegedly advising Wells Fargo to freeze Williams’ account.

“Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right and this is not fair.” Williams said in a video posted to social media.

In other news, Wendy Williams talk show is set to come to an end on June 17th after being on air for 14 years. As for Sherri Shepard who’s been filling in for the “How You Doin'” host, she recently announced that the countdown for her new daytime talk show “Sherri” begins now!

In the promo for her new show she shared that she promises to take viewers “on every step of this journey… behind the scenes, on the road, in the studio, rehearsals, interviews and so much more.”

“This is my time! It is my lifelong dream to have my own show and it is finally happening,” the 55-year-old declared of her show, titled Sherri.

Debmar-Mercury is the production company behind Wendy Williams’ show and will transition to working on Sherri’s new show this fall.

According to an insider, Shepherd’s show will be a “comedic take on pop culture and entertainment, celebrity interviews and real people.”

“I can’t wait until I return to New York to host the show and merge everything I love… pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy,” Shepherd has previously said.

While Sherri gears up to take over the daytime talk show realm, Wendy appears to still be under the impression that she’ll be returning to her throne in the fall, but sources close to her production insists she’s a wrap — at least for now.

Some of Wendy’s employees feel the iconic talk show host deserves at least one last hoorah on the show while other staff members aren’t so thrilled of the idea of Wendy returning. Guess only time will tell!

Are you excited to see Sherri’s new show? Do you think it’ll last? Let us know your thoughts below.