Even though Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism over their years on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, they think it is all worth it to help other couples.

During a recent appearing on The Breakfast Club, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost opened up about what they see after sharing so much of their life on TV, saying fans regularly tell them that by documenting their martial issues, they have helped other couples get through their tough times.

Throughout their 20+ years of marriage Rasheeda and Kirk have had a loottttt of ups and downs, which includes multiple instances of cheating, outside children, financial disagreements, and even some unexpected pregnancies. Still, letting all of this play out in the public eye was all worth it, according to the couple, because the end result was helping those in similar situations.

After Rasheeda attributes a lot of the hate they get to people not knowing what it’s like to be married for two decades, Kirk got into what other men would tell him during real-life encounters.

“I’ve had a lot of guys come up to me like, ‘Yo, you saved my marriage, I went back home, we got back together,” he admitted during the interview. “Rasheeda was still performing, we’d be at shows, and guys in Florida with the dreads coming at me, I’m like, ‘Oh Lord,'” Kirk said, laughing, referring to the type of men who would thank him for saving their relationships.

