Really??? Kirk Frost Responds To Rumor He ADOPTED Rasheeda When She Was 15 And Married Her At 17
It’s been 20 years of togetherness for Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. We’ve seen a glimpse into their relationship as they showcased their highs and low on television, but did this family begin as an alleged statutory abuse case?
The internet is running wild with the rumor that Rasheeda was adopted by Kirk when she was merely 15 and allegedly married him at 17, when he was 30-years-old!
The speculation started from a vlog posted by YouTuber Tasha K. She posted an “exclusive” story detailing how Rasheeda allegedly started as Kirk’s teenage side lover turned step-daughter and a few years later, they were trotting down the aisle. This had of “Love and Hip Hop” outraged, comparing Kirk to R. Kelly.
But it is true?!?! Kirk and Rasheeda have responded. Hit the flip to see it.
