Really??? Kirk Frost Responds To Rumor He ADOPTED Rasheeda When She Was 15 And Married Her At 17

It’s been 20 years of togetherness for Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. We’ve seen a glimpse into their relationship as they showcased their highs and low on television, but did this family begin as an alleged statutory abuse case?

The internet is running wild with the rumor that Rasheeda was adopted by Kirk when she was merely 15 and allegedly married him at 17, when he was 30-years-old!

Kirk adopted Rasheeda when shorty was 15…started having relations with her as a legal parent.. married her at 17 while he was 30. They been together for 20 years. He has 7 kids, 2 are hers. Why nobody compare him to Robert Kelly? — bootleg conspiracy theorist (@giomiooo) April 15, 2020

The speculation started from a vlog posted by YouTuber Tasha K. She posted an “exclusive” story detailing how Rasheeda allegedly started as Kirk’s teenage side lover turned step-daughter and a few years later, they were trotting down the aisle. This had of “Love and Hip Hop” outraged, comparing Kirk to R. Kelly.

