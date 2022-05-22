Bossip Video

Following news that Nick Cannon might be putting an end to his ubiquitous baby making sometime soon, he revealed some information that further explains his recent vasectomy consultation.

Earlier this week, The Wild ‘N Out star stopped by The Big Tigger Morning Show to address his dating life, if his children’s mothers get along, and so much more. Following his comments a few days prior about getting a vasectomy consultation, he also reveals that he’s had a few spokesperson offers come in from companies looking to do the surgery.

“Isn’t there always?” Nick responded when asked if he’s having any more kids in the future. “My bag was different back then. I just want to be responsible as a father and through the whole process, of course, I didn’t set out [for this to happen]…I just want to be the best father I can possibly be, and lean into it.” Related Stories N’Credibly Surprising: Nick Cannon Reveals He Had A Vasectomy Consultation: ‘I Ain’t Looking To Populate The Earth Completely’

‘Raw N B’ Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Cradles Jessica White’s Tender Thighs On Mixtape Cover, Causes Procreation Speculation He continued, “I embrace all my children, I love children, but I wasn’t setting out to be Father Abraham, I just embrace it. A lot of people have a lot of children as well and they kinda keep it quiet or they don’t talk about it, I lean into mine.”

Later, he got into the possibility of getting a vasectomy, revealing how he could get yet another payday for the surgery.

“I had to go for the consultation,” Cannon said when asked about the procedure. “First of all, every vasectomy, all the companies were DM-ing me, asking me to be a spokesperson, so there’s a bag in it. You know I can always locate a bag.”

And as for whether or not the mothers of his children all get along with one another: “They don’t have to, they all get along with me!”

You can listen to Nick Cannon’s appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show for yourself here.