Seven kids (plus one bun in the oven) later, Nick Cannon is finally looking into some contraceptives.

As the Wild ‘N Out creator prepares to welcome his eighth child into the world, the multi-hyphenate talked to E! News’ Daily Pop about what the future of his family will look after the birth of his child with his girlfriend, Bre Tiesi.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” Cannon told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. “So, I’m not out here looking.”

That’s when Nick revealed that he’s actually looked into putting an end to his ubiquitous baby-making, admitting he’s more focused now on taking care of the kids he has already brought into the world.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” Cannon said on May 17. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

As suspected by….well, everyone, the Masked Singer host went on to talk about how difficult it is to see all of his children as it is, opening up about how jam-packed his weekends are.

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” he shared. “Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old [Golden Cannon] this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

Speaking of Moroccan and Monroe, who Nick shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Cannon also clarified the real message behind his song “Alone,” which came out on Valentine’s Day and referenced their marriage. Many thought that he was begging for another chance with the elusive chanteuse but Nick explained the real meaning.

“It wasn’t that I wanted her back. It was me acknowledging that I did wrong and that I lost one of the greatest gifts that I had ever had in my life,” he explained. “The song was about, you know, ‘I’m a bad guy this and bad things that ended up leaving me alone and she left me alone.’ And obviously, it was a Mariah sample and all that. So if you pay attention, I’m really giving it all in my music and my art because I know people have so many questions about my lifestyle and how I move. So, I was like, ‘I might as well just put it all in the art.'”