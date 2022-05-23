Bossip Video

Atlanta police officers arrest Coles Arrasheed after he reportedly left a voice mail at Tyler Perry Studios threatening to blow up the place.

Tyler Perry Studios has been up and running, providing opportunities to people in Atlanta and even people from out of town in the film industry. Some people seeking opportunities or blessings now have a location to target when they want to work their finesse. According to TMZ, a caller to Tyler Perry Studios became unhinged after he wasn’t allowed to speak to Tyler Perry and lost it.

After he wasn’t allowed to talk to Perry, he became irritated and was blocked from calling. He called back, leaving a voicemail and threatening to blow the studio up. Tyler Perry Studios took the threat seriously and contacted the authorities, who were able to locate Cole Arrasheed.

Hopefully, he learned his lesson about threatening people.

Arrasheed was arrested for making terroristic threats against the studio on May 13. After being booked into Fulton County Jail, Cole was later released on a $5k bond. The charges are a felony under Georgia law and could carry serious jail time. Let this be a lesson: Tyler Perry Studios isn’t the place for foolishness.