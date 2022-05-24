Bossip Video

A new report from a medical examiner is offering new details into the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins.

In April, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically lost his life in South Florida after he was hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway. Sources said Haskins was in Florida training with teammates and was returning from a night out when the fatal accident happened.

At the scene, authorities found a female friend in his car who was with him in his last moments. The 911 call for the accident came from his wife in Pittsburg who revealed he was crossing the highway to find gas for his vehicle. While crossing the highway he was hit by a dump truck before being hit by a second car. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene which occurred on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to TMZ, a medical examination is now shedding more light on the night leading up to the deadly highway accident.

Investigators reveal findings from medical examination

The report stated Haskins “drank heavily” and also ingested ketamine at some point leading up to his tragic passing. His urine tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, plus, his blood-alcohol level was revealed to be .24 during the fatal accident.

Investigators also claim Haskins was involved in a fight that night as well with other details. Haskins death was ruled an accident caused by multiple blunt force injuries. Haskins wife Kalabrya Haskin, released a statement through attorney Rick Ellsley remembering her late husband earlier today.

