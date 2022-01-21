Bossip Video

Dwayne Haskins’ wife Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins catches a lucky break in her domestic violence case for allegedly beating Dwayne.

During the pandemic, Dwayne Haskins was cut from the Washington Football team for reportedly having too much fun maskless partying. Since then, he has been on his best behavior while being QB2 for the Steelers.

His partying caused him nothing but problems in 2021 and in July, he was allegedly assaulted by his wife Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins while partying in Las Vegas. Police eventually took his wife in custody after noticing that the football player had a busted lip that needed stitches and a noticeably missing tooth. To make matters even more scandalous, the two were reportedly in Sin City at the time to renew their vows.

According to TMZ, police were called to the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas after reports surfaced that the allegedly angry wife was beating the NFL Player, not because Haskins called the police. TMZ is now reporting that on January 10, Clark County District Attorney dismissed the charges against Kalabrya.

Since then, the couple hasn’t had any other incidents and from their social media activity, it seems they have been happier than ever. This past December the QB even took to Instagram to show his support for his wife graduating, leaving no doubt the couple is on great terms.

Hopefully, this is something they can put behind them and the proper healing has taken place.