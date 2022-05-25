Bossip Video

We are still sick to our stomachs by the violence and bloodshed that struck Uvalde, Texas yesterday afternoon. There are days, weeks, months, and years of grieving ahead for thousands of people in that community and what makes it worse is that this absolutely will happen again and the United States Government, namely the Republican Party, will do absolutely nothing about it. They will offer empty thoughts, and empty prayers, then suggest something asinine like arming teachers and requiring firearms training so that they can defend their classrooms.

19 Children And 2 Adults Confirmed Dead Following Uvalde Mass Shooting

CNN is confirming that 21 people, 19 children and 2 adults, have been murdered by the piece of s**t 18-year-old who shall remain nameless. It has been suggested that we cease naming these devils publicly because a great many of them want to die in infamy. Far as we’re concerned, their deaths are warranted and appreciated but we will not contribute to their notoriety. This incident takes place just ten days after Black people were killed in a targeted hate crime at a Buffalo grocery store. The 18-year-old crashed his vehicle near the school, abandoned the car, and made his way toward the school with a rifle and backpack. He was engaged by the school security but was still able to enter the building and open fire.

Victims’ Families Publicly Identify Deceased Children

Adela Martinez and her husband Paul Martinez spoke about their final interaction with their son:

Ten-year-old Xavier Lopez’s mother confirmed her son was killed and recalled her fourth grader’s unforgettable smile. Xavier was days away from finishing elementary school, his mother told the Washington Post, and he “couldn’t wait” to attend middle school.

Angel Garza took to Facebook to desperately plead for any information about his 10-year-old daughter Amerie Jo Garza:

“He followed up early Wednesday morning: “She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted,” Garza wrote. “Hug your family. Tell them you love them.”

A fourth-grade teacher named Eva Mireles was shot multiple times while attempting to protect her students: