Detained WNBA star Britney Griner’s wife Cherelle opens up about her arrest, saying President Joe Biden is the only person that can bring her home in a new interview.

At the start of 2022, it was revealed WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for allegedly carrying vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her luggage. Her arrest shocked a lot of people who questioned why she was even in Russia but the answer was simple; to make better money while playing the sport she loves.

Cherrelle Griner Urges President Biden To Help Her Wife

Griner’s wife Cherelle recently sat down with Angela Rye for ESPN and opened up about how hard the entire ordeal has been on her. She revealed that Brittney was hesitant about going back to Russia to play this past season and this would’ve been her last time going. Cherelle also added that the whole process is just as stressful as you can imagine for her, especially when she has to entrust others in the situation.

“I’m in a position of complete vulnerability right now. I have to trust people that I didn’t even know until Feb. 17,” Cherelle Griner said. “So I’m trusting her lawyers. … ‘How does she look? How is her spirit? How is her energy?’ I’m just asking all those questions, trying to just get some type of indication or vibe. “Some days they say, ‘She’s really strong. … She seemed in good spirits when we talked.’ And sometimes they’ll say, ‘Her energy was really low.'”

Considering that Griner is a political prisoner who was captured weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, she and her family hope President Biden will bring her home soon. At this point, Joe is the only person who can make it happen, and even though the family hasn’t spoken to him, they hope their voices reach him.

“There is one person that can go get her, and that’s our president,” Griner told Angela Rye in her interview with ESPN. “He has that power. You know, I’m just like, ‘Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.’ We’re expecting him to use his power to get it done.”

Hopefully, Brittney will be returned home soon.