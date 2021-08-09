Ladies First! Brittney Griner Breaks Scoring Record To Lead Women’s USA Basketball Team To Historic 7th Olympic Victory

Another gold for the undefeated USA women’s basketball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics!

The US women’s basketball team beat Japan 90 – 75 to win the gold medal in a dominant final Olympic game. The New York Times reports they are now tied with the USA men’s basketball team for the most consecutive gold medal wins in a team sport, set for their 1936 – 1968 streak.

Last night’s decisive victory wouldn’t be possible without Phoenix Mercury Center Brittney Griner setting Saitama Super Arena ablaze by scoring 30 points, a new record for the USA women’s team in gold medal games. Griner was still a college student when she made her Olympic debut and earned her first gold medal in the 2012 games.

Now Griner is poised to carry the torch as the team’s five-time veterans make room for the dynasty’s next generation.

With a fifth gold medal win in a row, the dynamic duo of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi broke an Olympic record for all basketball players. They have played together for more than 20 years since they first became teammates on the University of Connecticut team.

Bird and Taurasi’s former UConn coach Geno Auriemma called them “two of the greatest teammates in the history of sports.” He continued to ESPN. “Even if you only used UConn, or only the Olympics, or only Europe. Throw in all three, and no one even comes close.”

Bird confirmed it would be her last Olympic games, making it the duo’s last appearance on the medal podium together. Even if Tarasi doesn’t play in 2024, their epic legacy is in excellent hands.