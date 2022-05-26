Bossip Video

N.O.R.E Calls Out Rappers For Not Doing Interviews With Hip-Hop Media

N.O.R.E has been killing it with the Drank Champs podcast on REVOLT becoming one of the premier hip-hop podcasts. Just recently he has had guests such as Kanye West, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, and Snoop Dogg just to name a few. The format of the show is having an intimate conversation over drinks with a peer which is always sure to deliver iconic hip-hop stories.

Don’t forget about your people and where you come from.

Last night Noreaga took to Twitter to vent about artists going to big media platforms and skipping entirely over hip-hop. David Letterman was one of the outlets that he mentioned and people were quick to bring Cardi B into the mix as she appears on the latest episode of his Netflix show. However, this isn’t a new frustration coming from hip-hop outlets or even black outlets journalists for that matter.

Journalists in entertainment have been speaking out on this for years. For example, on movie red carpets there has been a long pattern of publicists taking their clients past black outlets for the more mainstream outlets.

The problem could be within the people managing the talents schedule or the talent feelings too good but something has to give. In our culture, we have too many podcasts dominating the podcast charts to skip by them and ignore the audience they have built an impact that has been made in their craft. Noreaga cleared the air this morning stating he was not singling out Cardi B for those who were instigating a potential beef.