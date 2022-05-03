Bossip Video

Cardi B is setting the record straight when it comes to her relationship with Billie Eilish.

At a Met Gala after party on Monday night, a video began to make its way across the internet, showing Billie Eilish saying the words “so weird” in Cardi B’s direction. Accompanied with the caption, “@billieeilish not exactly feeling @iamcardib,” fans had a field day with the clip, assuming the “bad guy” singer was speaking negatively on Cardi.

Just a few hours after the video started making the rounds, Cardi B took to Twitter shame those trying to start an imaginary feud, going on to share some Instagram DMs exchanged between both musicians.

“I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama,” the rapper asked in her tweet. “Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my f***in baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess?”

In the DMs, Cardi and Billie exchanged voice notes, where Eilish set the record straight about her comments during the party. The 20-year-old said she was “so worried” Cardi was “gonna see” the viral clip, clarifying what she meant when she said something was “weird.”

“I was f***ing calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you and shoving their phones into your a**,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘just look at her, with your eyes.’”