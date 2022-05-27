Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors soars as Jesse Brown (the first Black man to fly in combat for the U.S. Navy) in upcoming aerial War epic ‘Devotion’ that tells the harrowing true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War.

Ultimately, heroic sacrifices would propel them into the history books as the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

“It’s a story about breaking through the limitations of society and breaking through the limitations of one’s own fear, and the legacy that leaves,” said Majors, 32, in an interview with PEOPLE about the buzzy film based on ‘Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice’ by Adam Makos.

Peep the thrilling teaser trailer below:





Majors also revealed he and Devotion costars Powell, 33, Joe Jonas and Daren Kagasoff bonded off screen as well.

“Glen was really good at getting all the guys together,” he said. “He and Joe, Daren — all the guys — they would get together and play at the park. And the park was right down the street from my house, so as I was walking my dogs or riding my bike, I’d see the guys, and we’d hang out and chat.”

Majors also worked out on set with budding movie star Jonas.

“I would always bang my music, but Joe Jonas would also put his music and we would set up outside the trailers and we’d run, we’d do jump ropes, we’d do pushups, as a team,” he said of shooting in Savannah, Georgia. “We would work out and then go into the scene. We were a mixture of a boy band and a football team. We just held space for each other.”

‘Devotion’ flies high into theaters October 28th, 2022.