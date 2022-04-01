Big Jon studd!
Jonathan Majors’ Massive Physique In ‘Creed III’ BTS Pics Wows Fans
Jonathan Majors is pulverizing panny drawls with his super swole physique captured in ‘Creed III‘ BTS photos from a Venice Beach shoot currently shattering the whole entire internet.
The 32-year-old panty-soaker will be starring opposite Michael B. Jordan as a villainous character (suspected to be the son of Clubber Lang) in the highly anticipated film opening November 23rd 2022.
Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad, who appear in the first two films, are expected to return for the third installment written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on an outline by Ryan Coogler.
“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” said Jordan in a statement.
“Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top-tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”
He continued, “This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”
By moving into the role of director as he also stars in the boxing film, Jordan is mimicking his on-screen mentor Sylvester Stallone who directed four installments of the Rocky franchise.
Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the first and second volumes of the film, shared that he was happy to pass the torch to Michael as he embarks on his directorial journey.
“The films of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise have always been important to me and my family. It was an honor to help bring the Creed franchise to life with Sly, Michael, Tessa, Irwin, and all the creative parties involved,” said Coogler.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Mike in the director’s chair on the third installment. The team at Proximity and I are excited about the story Keenan and Zach have crafted and can’t wait to help bring it to life.”
Will you be watching ‘Creed III’ in theaters?
Tell us down below and enjoy the hilarious hysteria over Jonathan Majors’ panty-pulverizing physique on the flip.
Jonathan Majors shirtless…. pic.twitter.com/sPF3avwYIF
— Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) March 30, 2022
“Jonathan Majors shirtless….” – *falls down the stairs*
I’m not proud of how openly thirsty I am for Jonathan Majors. But babaaaaayyyy…. pic.twitter.com/R8ZVDJbzqf
— Daja Gianni (@DG__mvd) March 31, 2022
“I’m not proud of how openly thirsty I am for Jonathan Majors. But babaaaaayyyy” – *howls*
Jonathan Majors just makes me wanna pic.twitter.com/JWhhBCZhRW
— good dais (@DAISDZA) March 31, 2022
“Jonathan Majors just makes me wanna” – THE PIC
Jonathan Majors titties up n down my tl pic.twitter.com/83nKRMdL4l
— Zoriand’r 💫 (@MelanatedHeaux) March 30, 2022
“Jonathan Majors t*tties up n down my tl” – mannnn
Jonathan Majors, I know it’s heavy. I know it is. Let me weigh it.
— Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) March 31, 2022
“Jonathan Majors, I know it’s heavy. I know it is. Let me weigh it” – you know what…
jonathan majors—- pic.twitter.com/D2F2qTADBL
— alreadyknow ✨ (@yaheardaboutus) March 30, 2022
“jonathan majors—-” – haaaaaa
Me looking disrespectfully at the new Jonathan Majors photos then immediately pausing my scrolling again to look disrespectfully at the new Beyoncé photos. pic.twitter.com/B3wYjmjuyX
— The Notorious B.I-tch🌙 (@MarsinCharge) March 31, 2022
“Me looking disrespectfully at the new Jonathan Majors photos then immediately pausing my scrolling again to look disrespectfully at the new Beyoncé photos” – also us
