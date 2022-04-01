Big Jon studd!

Jonathan Majors’ Massive Physique In ‘Creed III’ BTS Pics Wows Fans

Jonathan Majors is pulverizing panny drawls with his super swole physique captured in ‘Creed III‘ BTS photos from a Venice Beach shoot currently shattering the whole entire internet.

The 32-year-old panty-soaker will be starring opposite Michael B. Jordan as a villainous character (suspected to be the son of Clubber Lang) in the highly anticipated film opening November 23rd 2022.

Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad, who appear in the first two films, are expected to return for the third installment written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on an outline by Ryan Coogler.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” said Jordan in a statement. “Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top-tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.” He continued, “This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

By moving into the role of director as he also stars in the boxing film, Jordan is mimicking his on-screen mentor Sylvester Stallone who directed four installments of the Rocky franchise.

Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the first and second volumes of the film, shared that he was happy to pass the torch to Michael as he embarks on his directorial journey.

“The films of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise have always been important to me and my family. It was an honor to help bring the Creed franchise to life with Sly, Michael, Tessa, Irwin, and all the creative parties involved,” said Coogler. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Mike in the director’s chair on the third installment. The team at Proximity and I are excited about the story Keenan and Zach have crafted and can’t wait to help bring it to life.”

Will you be watching ‘Creed III’ in theaters?

Tell us down below and enjoy the hilarious hysteria over Jonathan Majors’ panty-pulverizing physique on the flip.