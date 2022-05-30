Bossip Video

A New Orleans rap legend is announcing the tragic passing of his child. Master P took to social media this weekend to share that his daughter Tytyana Miller passed away.

The rapper, who shared his daughter with ex Sonya C, confirmed the 29-year-old’s death in an emotional statement. He didn’t reveal a cause of death but made note of mental illness and substance abuse in his caption.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” said Master P. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel,” he added.

The No Limit Records head’s statement was followed up by a message from his son, Romeo Miller who posted about his sister’s passing on Instagram.

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister,” wrote Romeo. ” Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

He added on his InstaStory a quote that read;

“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”

Tytyana was previously profiled on WEtv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” talking to her father and her brother who were worried about her behavior.

TMZ reports that paramedics got an emergency call around 2:30 AM and responded to a home in the San Fernando Valley where Tytyana was pronounced dead at the scene — she was not taken to a hospital.

Tytyana is one of the multiple children that Master P and Sonya C share together. They are also parents to Romeo, Hercy Miller, Veno Miller, Itali Miller, Mercy Miller, and Vercy Miller. Master P is also dad to Cymphonique Miller.

Condolences to Master P and his family.