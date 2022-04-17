Bossip Video

Master P declares the Lakers should hire him as the next head coach if they “want to win.”

The Los Angeles Lakers missed this year’s playoffs and to kick off the postseason, they fired head coach Frank Vogel. Rumors have been swirling that the Lakers will try to go after Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, but most of those rumors are backed only by him being a Klutch client. Klutch happens to be the company LeBron James is signed to and owned by his business partner Rich Paul.

One unlikely person who is wanting the job is no other than Master P. Master P told TMZ Sports he is serious about wanting to coach the Lakers and thinks he came make them a winning team.

“They need some alpha males over there. Can’t get nothing bigger than me,” Master P told TMZ Sports (around the 1:30 mark). “If you want to win, bring me in. At least give it a shot because this is Hollywood. When you look at the Lakers, I know what Mr. Buss done, he thought outside the box. So, if Jeanie Buss wants to think outside the box, I’ll bring some hell of assistant coaches with me like Shaq, John Lucas. I don’t know if Shaq wants to do that, but if he do, we can take over.”

It seems he has already put thought into it and has a few ideas on which direction to take the team. While this sounds serious, we know the Lakers are not going to entertain this idea…but if they did, it would be another chapter in Master P’s inspiring story.