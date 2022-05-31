Bossip Video

There’s a new season of “The Family Chantel” on the way and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

TLC’s fan-favorite series will premiere its fourth season on June 6 and there are fireworks ahead—in part because someone wants to travel out of the country for surgery.

In an exclusive clip, we see that Winter’s finally moved on from her ex Jah despite his continuing efforts to win her back. Now to truly leave the relationship in the past, she’s decided to undergo bariatric surgery.

There’s just one catch, however; Winter wants the procedure performed in Tijuana, Mexico because that’s where TikTok’s “weight-loss Barbie” had her procedure.

Winter’s mom Karen and sister Chantel are worried about her possibly being scammed [or worse!] so they’ve decided they need to tag along with her on the trip.

“I do think that bariatric surgery is the best option for her but Winter has proven herself naive in the past so I think she’s being a little too trusting about this surgery in Mexico,” says Chantel. “It’s really highly risky,” says Karen.

Winter’s adamant however that because the surgery is more cost-effective in Tijuana and because there are fewer pre-requisites, it’s her best option.

“I made this decision on my own and this is what I want to do so I’m going to do it,” says Winter.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

“The Family Chantel” Season 4

An official show description notes that there’s lotssss more drama afoot for Chantel, her husband Pedro, and their families.

Five years into marriage Chantel and Pedro have hit a rough patch and the only thing they can agree on is that they need to take serious steps to save their love. Pedro’s sister Nicole has made a clean break with Alejandro and is focusing on herself and her future. She’s even entered the Miss Dominican Republic pageant and is training hard until a surprise visit from Alejandro throws her off her game. Inspired by a success story she saw on social media, Winter is going through with bariatric weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico. With newfound confidence she’s also looking for new love post-Jah. River decides it’s time to leave the nest and turns to Pedro for support. Pedro’s relationship with his mother and sister is still strained, which isn’t helping the two families bury the hatchet after last season’s visit to the Dominican Republic. While Chantel and Pedro are struggling to save their marriage, will their families rally to support them or end up hammering the final nail in the coffin?

“The Family Chantel” season 4 premieres Monday, June 6 on TLC with 12 new episodes!

THE FAMILY CHANTEL is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, for TLC.