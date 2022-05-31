Bossip Video

Two horrific mass shootings happened in America within a month of each other and many people are left with one question; will our government do literally anything about this?

In fact, President Joe Biden was confronted with a demand of action after he and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Texas on Sunday morning to console survivors of the most recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during which 19 children and two adults were mercilessly killed.

“Do something,” one attendee shouted as Biden was leaving the service, according to the Texas Tribune. “We will,” the president graciously responded.

But will they?

After his visit to Uvalde, Biden recapped the “palpable” pain he felt while meeting with the grieving families. The President met with 250 people for nearly 4 hours, reports CNN.

“Nobody left … until I spoke to every single person in that room. Every single person. They waited until the very end,” Biden added.

The President’s remarks came ahead of him meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office and Biden said he and Ardern would be talking about violence and online extremism during their meeting.

CNN adds that New Zealand voted on a bipartisan basis to change its gun laws after a live-streamed mass shooting in Christchurch in 2019, and Ardern has been at the forefront of efforts to crack down on online extremism.

“I want to work with you on that effort and I want to talk to you about what those conversations were like, if you’re willing,” he told her.

It’s unclear what will truly come out of that meeting, but in related news, it looks like the federal government is investigating the Uvalde police and their alleged inaction.

The Justice Department Investigating Police Response To Shooter

“At the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24,” DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement, according to CNN.

Coley also said the review aims “to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events.”

“The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing,” he continued. “As with prior Justice Department after-action reviews of mass shootings and other critical incidents, this assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent. The Justice Department will publish a report with its findings at the conclusion of its review.”

This comes amid news that the gunman spent more than an hour inside the school before he was ultimately killed by a tactical unit of Border Patrol agents. As previously reported it took cops 78 minutes to take down the gunman.