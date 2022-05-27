Bossip Video

The Uvalde, Texas mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is still heavy on the hearts and minds of the nation. The grieving and pain is very fresh and while the family, friends, and neighbors of the deceased are processing what just took place before their eyes, the public is getting more information on the other tragedy that took place that bloody afternoon…

Uvalde Police Waited 1 Hour Before Stopping Mass Shooter Out Of Fear

Yesterday, we posted a report about the parents who were detained by useless and inept police officers while a crazed murderer gunned them down inside their classrooms. Additionally, we reported on how it took those officers almost one whole hour before they entered the school giving the shooter ample opportunity to do his evil deeds.

Today, according to Yahoo! News, Lt. Chris Olivarez is “explaining” what appears to everyone else like egregious cowardice.

The active shooter situation, you want to stop the killing, you want to preserve life, but also one thing that – of course, the American people need to understand — that officers are making entry into this building. They do not know where the gunman is. They are hearing gunshots. They are receiving gunshots. At that point, if they proceeded any further not knowing where the suspect was at, they could’ve been shot, they could’ve been killed, and that gunman would have had an opportunity to kill other people inside that school.

This lack of action has become a very hot button in the aftermath of the shooting and parents like Angeli Rose Gomez are recounting some very disturbing details of how the police behaved. Gomez says, “The police were doing nothing. They were just standing outside the fence. They weren’t going in there or running anywhere.”