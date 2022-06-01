Bossip Video

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival generates $6.7 million in Direct Economic Impact for Wake County in North Carolina.

Dreamville Fest was held over two days at Dorothea Dix Park in Wake County, North Carolina.

Now according to reports from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, the festival resulted in a “conservative estimate” of $6.7 million in direct economic impact inside Wake County.

An official press release notes that Adam Roy, Dreamville partner, and festival President said Tuesday that it was “unbelievable” to see the numbers and positive influence the event has had on the North Carolina region.

“My team and I continue to be awed by the overwhelming support we’ve received since closing out the second Dreamville Festival this April,” Roy said, adding that he and the team anticipate this kind of work continuing “for years to come.” “The increase in economic impact and attendance over this year’s two-day festival is gratifying to see after the pandemic hindered the previously sold-out event from taking place the last couple of years,” added Dennis Edwards, President and CEO of Visit Raleigh. “The successful turnout for Dreamville Festival reiterates that events and travel are back in our area and the demand is still prevalent.”

A portion of proceeds from this year’s festival will be donated to official Dreamville Festival charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

This year’s festival featured an insane lineup consisting of Lil Baby, Kehlani, Fivio Foreign, BIA, Rico Nasty, T-Pain, Morray, Cole himself, and an exclusive set with DJ Drama alongside TI, Jezzy, and Lil Wayne.