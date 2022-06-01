Bossip Video

The feud between D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique is far from over.

In case you missed it, both comedians were performing at the same show in Detroit over the weekend, but there was a dispute over who was supposed to headline the event. Fans found out about the feud when a clip of Mo’Nique airing her grievances with Hughley during her set went viral, leading to the stars goinng tit for tat on their respective social media pages.

While Mo’Nique got a lot of people on her side when she revealed photos of her contract, D.L. replied by posting another contract that contradicts what she showed fans. He also called her out for showing the contract from her company and not the final one from promoters.

"MAAAAAN… HICK'S MEDIA INC?? HOLD UP!! THAT'S YOU!!! YOU REALLLY SHOWING EVERYONE A CONTRACT YOU SUBMITTED FROM YOUR OWN COMPANY," Hughley wrote on Instagram, re-posting the contract Mo'Nique posted. "I SMELL BULLS**T AND I WOULDN'T PICK IT UP WITH THE OLD ASS BIRTH CERTIFICATE PAPER IT WAS WRITTEN ON!! STOP THE 🧢!!" He went on to clarify his own contract, writing: "AGAIN MY CONTRACT: 🤴🏾HEADLINER ✅ 💰HIGHEST PAID ARTIST ON SHOW✅ 🤴🏾ARTIST TO HAVE APPROVAL OF LINEUP✅ 🤴🏾LINEUP OF THE SHOW – DL HUGHLEY (CLOSING) ✅" "NOW EXPLAIN TO ME HOW MY S**T WAS DELIVERED ON AND YOURS WASN'T," he asked. "SOUNDS TO ME LIKE YOUR PROBLEM IS WITH "HICKS MEDIA INC". CAN WE PLEASE IMPLEMENT THE 3 KNOCKDOWN RULE?? 💥🥊 – Darryl Lynn Hughley."