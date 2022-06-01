The feud between D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique is far from over.
In case you missed it, both comedians were performing at the same show in Detroit over the weekend, but there was a dispute over who was supposed to headline the event. Fans found out about the feud when a clip of Mo’Nique airing her grievances with Hughley during her set went viral, leading to the stars goinng tit for tat on their respective social media pages.
While Mo’Nique got a lot of people on her side when she revealed photos of her contract, D.L. replied by posting another contract that contradicts what she showed fans. He also called her out for showing the contract from her company and not the final one from promoters.
D.L. went on to talk about the situation on his radio show, questioning Mo’Nique’s methods following her onstage outburst. Hughley said that he’s worked hard to get to the place he’s at, revealing that he has been offered several times to work with Mo, but he “turned them down.”
“Now I know what Tyler Perry knows, I know what Lee Daniels knows, I know what Oprah knows, I know what Steve Harvey knows, I know what Charlamagne Tha God knows, I know what Netflix knows,” he said, listing all of the people in the entertainment industry who have had issues with Mo’Nique. “Saying yes to Mo’Nique is an occupational hazard.”
Welp, at this rate, it seems like this back and forth is far from over.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.