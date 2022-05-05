A former real housewife is far from finished with her allegations of racial discrimination.

TMZ recently caught up with NeNe Leakes who’s currently in the middle of her explosive lawsuit between Bravo, Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original.

“The goals are to stop racial discrimination against Black women,” NeNe told TMZ when asked about the “goals” of her lawsuit. “Nobody wants to go to work every day as a Black woman with blonde hair and the head of the corporation calls you a white woman.”

The former housewife told the media outlet that she had been itching to slam Bravo with the discrimination lawsuit “years ago,” but according to the star, execs from the network retaliated against her making it difficult to pursue legal action.

Many folks online speculated as to whether NeNe filed the suit because she didn’t get her own spinoff series upon leaving the hit franchise in 2020, but the famous socialite shut down those claims, calling them “ridiculous.”

According to the “Fashion Police” alum who publicly wondered why certain housewives [like Kandi] got multiple spinoffs, she had so many opportunities to have her own show, but she “never” wanted one.

“It has nothing to do with having a temper tantrum and wanting a show,” said NeNe. “I never wanted my own show. I had many opportunities to have my own show.”

NeNe said she started to raise a few eyebrows when she went from being booked and busy to suddenly having no work. In addition to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Leakes had a reoccuring role on NBC’s “The New Normal” from 2012 to 2013 and she hosted the “Fashion Police” from 2016 to 2017, but according to the former peach holder, those opportunities quickly vanished after she was blacklisted by Bravo, NBC, and the aforementioned parties.

“It’s discrimination — that’s just what it is,” the reality star added. Play

Since filing the turbulent suit, the mother of two has doubled down on her claims of discrimination referring to herself as a “BLACKLISTED TV PERSONALITY & ENTREPRENEUR” in her Instagram bio and on Twitter, the star wrote that she was “BLACKLISTED FOR TELLING THE TRUTH & NOT WANTING TO BE ABUSED ANYMORE!”

Yikes!

If you’re new to the drama unfolding, in late April, the reality TV star sent the Internet into a tailspin when she slammed all three parties with a massive lawsuit citing racism and a “hostile working environment” onset of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and now, more allegations have emerged. The star claimed that execs tolerated and “accepted” some of the racist behavior that allegedly went down during her tenure with RHOA. NeNe also claimed that the network allowed fellow Housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann to spew racist remarks without consequence and slammed producers for showing preferential treatment to the white housewives compared to her and her RHOA castmates.

Now, it looks like NeNe has hired a big-time class action lawsuit attorney to help her win the case too. Her lawyer, David deRubertis, reportedly helped comedian Mo’Nique file her lawsuit against Netlfix for unequal pay, according to The Sun.

Clearly, things have kicked up a notch.

What do you think of NeNe’s latest statement on the case? Tell us down below!