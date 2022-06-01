Bossip Video

We already know Nick Cannon isn’t exactly a traditional relationship guy, and now, he’s expanding on his thoughts surrounding legal marriage.

During a recent interview on the It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast, the Wild ‘N Out host opened up about his thoughts on legal unions, being asked is he’d ever considered getting married again after his 2016 divorce from Mariah Carey.

Unsurprisingly, Cannon isn’t too keen on the traditional, legal definition of marriage, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t commit to a loved one in another, more personal way.

“I mean this is the thing, it depends on what you call marriage,” Nick responded. “Getting the government involved in my relationship, like that whole paperwork stuff? Nah, but if it’s something on a spiritual or holistic ritual I’m all for it.” He continued, “We can go have a ceremony somewhere…why would government be involved in your love life? Like that just seems so bizarre to me…’cause if you go to the core of what it was all about it’s really a business and to bring business and love together, I’ve experienced it, that’s a tough one to get involved with.”

Regardless of his disdain for government involvement in these unions, Cannon made sure to clarify that his marriage to Mariah Carey was still a beautiful time in his life.

“That to me was one of the greatest experiences of my life, and for that to have come to an end as well it’s like, alright, well why would I go back if I couldn’t make that work out right?” the Masked Singer host said. “You know what it is, once I gave my all to a scenario going forward I’d have to be presented with something I’ve never seen before and never experienced in order for me to be willing to go back to do something like that.”

Host Raquel Harper pushed back on his statements, saying the mothers of Cannon’s kids might find that comment frustrating, but Nick wasn’t so worried.

“Nah, because it’s not about them,” he explained. “Marriage and all that goes into that, it’s a lot. Like anybody who’s married knows what that is—you’re literally entering a partnership that says when two become one, and I know I’m not built for that.”