Deshaun Watson accused of sexual misconduct by 23rd massage therapist

Despite being awarded the biggest contract in NFL history, Deshaun Watson is still under intense scrutiny after twenty-two women came forward with accusations of sexual crimes during massage therapy sessions. Last week, HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel aired an interview between Soledad O’Brien and two of those twenty-two accusers, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes that added even more credibility to the allegations against the Cleveland Browns new quarterback.

23rd Woman Accuses Deshaun Watson Of Sexual Misconduct

If that wasn’t already hot enough for Watson, according to TMZ, a twenty-third woman has now come forward with accusations. A Harris County, Texas woman named Nia Smith credits that interview for giving her the courage to add her name to the growing list of lawsuits that #4 is currently facing. That said, this isn’t the first time that Smith has spoken about her experience. Last July, Smith told Cardi B nemesis Tasha K that Watson had also tried to goad her into touching his private parts during a massage.

Here’s what attorney Tony Buzbee told TMZ:

“After seeing Watson publicly refuse to take responsibility for his action,” Smith’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, wrote in the documents, “saying he had ‘no regrets,’ and Watson’s lawyer repeatedly calling the women liars, [Smith] decided enough was enough.”

He went on: