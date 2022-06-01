Deshaun Watson accused of sexual misconduct by 23rd massage therapist
Deshaun Watson Accused Of 23rd Case Of Sexual Misconduct With Massage Therapist Following Tell-All HBO Special
Despite being awarded the biggest contract in NFL history, Deshaun Watson is still under intense scrutiny after twenty-two women came forward with accusations of sexual crimes during massage therapy sessions. Last week, HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel aired an interview between Soledad O’Brien and two of those twenty-two accusers, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes that added even more credibility to the allegations against the Cleveland Browns new quarterback.
23rd Woman Accuses Deshaun Watson Of Sexual Misconduct
If that wasn’t already hot enough for Watson, according to TMZ, a twenty-third woman has now come forward with accusations. A Harris County, Texas woman named Nia Smith credits that interview for giving her the courage to add her name to the growing list of lawsuits that #4 is currently facing. That said, this isn’t the first time that Smith has spoken about her experience. Last July, Smith told Cardi B nemesis Tasha K that Watson had also tried to goad her into touching his private parts during a massage.
Here’s what attorney Tony Buzbee told TMZ:
“After seeing Watson publicly refuse to take responsibility for his action,” Smith’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, wrote in the documents, “saying he had ‘no regrets,’ and Watson’s lawyer repeatedly calling the women liars, [Smith] decided enough was enough.”
He went on:
“Today we filed suit for the 23rd plaintiff in this litigation,” Buzbee said in a statement to TMZ Sports following the filing. “Other cases may come. The Watson defense team has vilified these women and this cause. Shame on them! We look forward to trying this case in court.”
For his part, Watson maintains that all twenty-three of these women are lying. All of them. Each and every one of them from number one to number twenty-three is telling an untruth created from whole cloth.
Do you find that hard to believe?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.