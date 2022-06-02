Bossip Video

Youtuber Tasha K is hoping to get the judge’s ruling overturned following her loss in Cardi B’s defamation lawsuit.

Just a few months after Cardi B won a nearly $4 million defamation verdict against the YouTuber, her attorneys are now launching their appeal to get the ruling overturned, according to reports from Billboard.

In their appeal, Tasha K’s legal team is arguing a judge withheld key evidence about the rapper’s “character” and didn’t let jurors see who Cardi B “truly is,” resulting in her resounding courtroom victory at the top of 2022.

At the time, the judge ruled that such withheld evidence could be prejudicial against Cardi, but Tasha’s attorneys said information about her “character” should have been fair game since the actual case centered on potential harm to the rapper’s reputation.

“The jury heard a very lopsided presentation of evidence and, because they did not get to learn who the plaintiff truly is, the jury returned a general verdict for the Plaintiff, against both Defendants,” Tasha’s attorneys wrote in the May 27 appeal filing.

What Was Left Out?

For now, it’s not clear which pieces of evidence Tasha’s lawyers think were unfairly excluded. Ahead of trial, the two sides argued over whether jurors could hear about Cardi’s alleged involvement in a gang, criminal charges against her over a nightclub altercation, and about alleged infidelity by her husband Offset.

The rapper first filed the lawsuit against Tasha in 2019, calling the Youtuber’s videos a “malicious campaign” to hurt Cardi’s reputation. One of the videos cited in the lawsuit includes Tasha alleging that Cardi had done sex acts “with beer bottles on f***ing stripper stages,” while others said the superstar had contracted herpes and that she had been a prostitute.

Following their trial in January, jurors sided with Cardi B and held Tasha liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They awarded more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees incurred by the rapper.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, the Youtuber told fans she was never going to pay Cardi the money, hinting at appealing the decision. Now, she’s officially gone that route.