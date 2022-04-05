Cardi B just keeps winning when it comes to her lawsuit against Youtuber Tasha K.
On Monday, April 4, a federal judge ordered Tasha K to take down more than 20 defamatory videos about Cardi B, also banning her from ever posting about the entertainer in connection with multiple different subjects.
According to reports from Billboard, Judge William M. Ray has issued a permanent injunction against the YouTuber, which requires her to remove 21 videos about Cardi within the next five days, and to forever avoid certain statements. This comes two months after the rapper won a $4 million defamation verdict against the Youtuber.
Among the subjects Tasha is banned from posting about Cardi include claims that the Bronx native had prostituted herself and that she has herpes, plus more.
This injunction is the product of an agreement between the two sides. Cardi asked for the order last month, arguing that Tasha posed a “constant ongoing threat” to repost her “disgusting lies.” While Tasha initially opposed the order–with a hearing set for Friday–she eventually agreed to the restrictions imposed on Monday.
In 2019, Cardi B sued Tasha K over her “malicious campaign” to hurt the rapper’s reputation. One video posted by Tasha, which was cited in the lawsuit, includes a statement that Cardi had done sex acts “with beer bottles on f***ing stripper stages.” Others said she contracted herpes, that she had been a prostitute, and that she cheated on her husband.
Once the case went to trial in January 2022, jurors sided with Cardi, holding the Youtuber liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They awarded more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees incurred by the rapper.
