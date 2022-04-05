

Cardi B just keeps winning when it comes to her lawsuit against Youtuber Tasha K.

On Monday, April 4, a federal judge ordered Tasha K to take down more than 20 defamatory videos about Cardi B, also banning her from ever posting about the entertainer in connection with multiple different subjects.

According to reports from Billboard, Judge William M. Ray has issued a permanent injunction against the YouTuber, which requires her to remove 21 videos about Cardi within the next five days, and to forever avoid certain statements. This comes two months after the rapper won a $4 million defamation verdict against the Youtuber.

Among the subjects Tasha is banned from posting about Cardi include claims that the Bronx native had prostituted herself and that she has herpes, plus more.