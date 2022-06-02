Bossip Video

Kimberly Noel Kardashian has been doing her best to help people after years of building up the social currency that made her rich. We’ve covered her efforts to bring home wrongfully convicted men and women and her attempt at becoming a legit lawyer so that she can be stuntin’ like her daddy. For those who have been hating on her social justice warrior evolution, this latest story is one that even you shouldn’t begrudge.

Kim Kardashian Petitions Federal Prison Bureau To Allow Uvalde Victim’s Father To Attend Funeral

According to TMZ, Kim is pleading with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to allow an incarcerated father to attend his daughter’s funeral. 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of the almost two dozen people who were murdered in the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

“I ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right.”

Kim posted Eliahana’s photo on her Instagram story announcing that she has added her voice to the effort to reunite a grieving family if only for a couple of short hours.

“Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral.”

Rules are rules and there is no telling what this little girl’s daddy is in prison for, however, if these facilities are really about “rehabilitation” then allowing a father to see his deceased daughter one last time before she is buried is the least that they can do.