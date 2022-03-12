Bossip Video

Now that Kim Kardashian is legally single, she did not hesitate to make things Instagram official with her boyfriend of a few months.

Amid backlash over her condescending comments about women not wanting to work nowadays, Kim knew exactly how to distract everyone, posting her first Instagram pictures with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

In one of the photos, the pair can be seen laying on the floor as the SNL star leaned back into Kardashian’s lap and looked up at his girlfriend, in which they both pucker up for a kiss. The other snap of them is a blurry, black and white selfie.

Of course, Kim’s celebrity friends flocked to the comments to show their approval, including her sister Khloé Kardashian, who commented, “I love this.” The SKIMS founder’s longtime friend La La dropped a couple fire emojis, while another family friend, Sarah R Howard, commented, “This is the post I’ve been waiting for.”

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the comedian first made headlines in October 2021, when they shared an onscreen kiss during Kim’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live . Later that same month, they sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They’ve been seen together almost constantly ever since, and now, things are Instagram official–so it looks like Pete isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

This post comes less than two weeks after Kim Kardashian was declared legally single in her divorce from Kanye West . Following the victory in court, she quickly dropped the “West” from her social media handles.

Knowing Kanye, he’ll probably have something to say about this in 3…2……