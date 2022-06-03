Bossip Video

Happy Friday! We’ve got a fun clip to get your weekend started right.

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ returns to TLC on Monday and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. The clip below introduces us to a throuple – Nick, April and Jennifer Davis who live together in a polygamous relationship. The throuple reveals their sleeping arrangements, how they get their alone time in with Nick, and their different roles. Nick is a stay-at-home dad to April’s son William, while April and Jennifer are both managers in their respective fields. Check out the clip below:

Play

What do you think about Nick and his wives?

Here’s another fun fact about the Davis throuple; although both women consider themselves Nick’s wives, April and Jennifer are legally married to each other and have taken Nick’s last name to solidify their family unit. Apparently the more the merrier too because the throuple is also courting Danielle, who we’ll meet once ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ airs. The new relationship seems to be going well until some unexpected surprises are revealed along the way, leaving Danielle to question if this is what she really wants.

Here’s more about Season 4 of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’

The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives. Returning couple, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are still waiting for Roberta to join them in Colorado while Sidian and Tosha Jones are long-distance dating potential Filipino sister-wife, Arielle. Newcomers, Steve and Brenda Foley have decided to begin their polygamist journey again and this time with a much younger potential sister wife. Lastly, the Epps family, Marcus, Taryn, and India are a plural family actively seeking another wife to join their group but they have to overcome some major issues.

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Premieres on Monday, June 6th at 10PM ET/PT on TLC

Will you be watching?