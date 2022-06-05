Bossip Video

The feud between D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique is far from over…at least, if the former’s daughter has anything to say about it.

Hughley‘s eldest daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard, took to social media this week to send a message to Mo’Nique about her and her “poisonous mouth.” While D.L. and Mo’Nique have clearly said multiple, likely-hurtful things about one another throughout their recent back and forth, the specific comment that Shepard is upset about is the comedian disrespecting her mother and her little sister.

Here’s Why She’s Mad

During her onstage about Hughely, Mo’Nique said, “How can DL’s wife suck the d**k of a coward?”

After that, the actress she took to Instagram to post a clip of D.L. talking about his daughter being sexually assaulted by someone he knew and how he did nothing about it because he liked the person.

“This highlights why the BLACK WOMEN isn’t believed when she publicly speaks about her trauma,” Mo’Nique wrote in her caption. “What does the BLACK WOMEN & his (DL’s ) BLACK WIFE have coming. Watch who stands with this man & your looking at the same ones who will sit down, when you our sisters are being attacked.”

In response, Ryan took to social media to issue a statement of her own, telling Mo’Nique to keep the women in her family out of it.

“You’ve now publicly disrespected my mother- who I love and care for very much – and my baby sister – who I love and care for very much to get back at my father – who I love, respect, and care for very much,” Shepard wrote. “Out of all things you could have legitimately said about my dad, if that’s the route you wanted to take, you chose to be deliberately mean and hurtful to two black women who have another to do with this conversation. ” She continued, “Using my mama and my sister to show people my father’s character only shows how little mental stability, dignity, morality and respect you have not only for yourself but other black women. You’re clearly two crayons short of the full box sis. You’re disgusting and you absolutely need to keep every single member of MY family’s name out of your poisonous mouth.” At the end of her caption, she extended an invitation, writing, “Oh, and if you want to have this conversation in person, I’ll happily give you my address 🥰”

Mo’Nique’s Response

Serious about the invite or not, Mo’Nique wants to take Ryan up on it, reposting her lengthy IG caption and writing a message of her own.

“Hey young sister THANK YOU FOR THE INVITATION FOR A DISCUSSION. WE WOULD LIKE TO TAKE YOU UP ON IT. BECAUSE IT COULD BE VERY HEALING FOR OUR COMMUNITY,” the comedian wrote. “HAVE @realdlhughley SET UP A TIME FOR YOU, & YOUR FAMILY & MY HUSBAND & I TO COME ON HIS SHOW & WE WILL GO FROM THERE. I LOVE US 4REAL❤️.”

Aaaand once again, the saga continues…