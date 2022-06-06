Our thoughts and prayers go out to Metro Boomin, who was at the receiving end of some absolutely horrific news this weekend.
Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty
According to reports from TMZ, the prolific producer’s mother was killed by her husband
who took his own life thereafter. Metro Boomin was alerted of the tragic news this weekend after his mother’s body was discovered by police just outside of the Atlanta area.
Sources connected to the investigation tell TMZ that the producer’s mom, Leslie Joanne Wayne, appears to have been murdered by her spouse–who is not Metro’s father–who then went on to kill himself. The outlet says the horrific incident happened on Friday night, but further details on the situation are still unclear. Now, an autopsy will be conducted for an official cause of death. Metro Boomin’s rep has confirmed Wayne died this weekend, adding that he and his family request privacy during this difficult time.
Metro Boomin Has Always Been Close To His Mother
Leslie raised Metro and his three siblings in St. Louis, with sources saying she was one of the first people to notice her son’s innate musical talents. She’s reportedly the one who encouraged him to pursue his passion through adolescence and early adulthood. She would even drive him from St Louis to Atlanta so he could collaborate with the artists he was connecting with to get his career started.
Our deepest condolences go out to Metro Boomin, his siblings, and their entire family.
R.I.P, Leslie Joanne Wayne.
