Our thoughts and prayers go out to Metro Boomin, who was at the receiving end of some absolutely horrific news this weekend.

According to reports from TMZ, the prolific producer’s mother was killed by her husband

who took his own life thereafter. Metro Boomin was alerted of the tragic news this weekend after his mother’s body was discovered by police just outside of the Atlanta area.

Sources connected to the investigation tell TMZ that the producer’s mom, Leslie Joanne Wayne, appears to have been murdered by her spouse–who is not Metro’s father–who then went on to kill himself. The outlet says the horrific incident happened on Friday night, but further details on the situation are still unclear.