21 Savage & Metro Boomin’ release the video for “Glock In My Lap” off of Savage Mode II.

One of the best projects released last year was 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II. The album came packed with narration done by Morgan Freeman, beats by Metro, features that flowed seamlessly, and simply put, it’s a great listening experience from top to bottom. The album showcases the unique style and combination of 21 and Metro, which paints the picture of a horror movie in audio format with dark production similar to Three Six Mafia.

Since the release, the duo has released visuals for “Runnin” and “My Dawg.” Unlike other artists, 21 Savage is still working on the rollout of his 2020 release, giving us another visual from the album with “Glock In My Lap.”

The track was one of the instant fan favorites that helped push the album to debut at #1 on Billboard. The video has a dark, Texas Chainsaw Massacre vibe, showing 21 and Metro into an ominous industrial area after crashing and having to fight off a chainsaw-wielding foe with the help of Honorable C-Note.

You can watch the video for “Glock In My Lap” below.

The 15 track sequel to the duo’s 2016 collaborative project dropped in October of last year and featured some heavy collaborations from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy.

Although it took the pair 4 years to come back with a follow-up to their critically acclaimed smash, it was well worth the wait. 21 teased the album back in May of last year, promising fans that the project would “take time.”

“Savage Mode 2 on the way,” 21 Savage shared on Instagram live. “You know I gotta perfect my sh*t. This sh*t take time. I be putting a lot of hard work into my sh*t. I ain’t finna drop anything. My sh*t gotta be hard. So it’s gonna take me a little bit longer. We working. I got a lot of other sh*t going on in my life, too, that I gotta balance, make all this sh*t work. But I promise you I’m working. It’s finna drop. I promise it’s on the way.”

The “Bank Account” rapper experienced hardship last year with the passing of his brother, Terrell Davis who was fatally stabbed in London back in November.

However, even through the struggle, the 28-year-old artist delivered. In an interview with The Source, 21 whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, revealed that he showcases a “bigger perspective” on the new album, and it definitely shows.

“The first project I rapped about money, the streets, relationships, and loyalty. All of those things are still a big part of what I go through every day still but I just honestly have a bigger perspective on those topics,” 21 explained. “It helps the music honestly.”