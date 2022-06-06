Bossip Video

Steve Harvey is weighing in on his daughter Lori Harvey’s breakup from her boyfriend of one and a half years, Michael B. Jordan.

On the latest episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Monday, June 6, Harvey confirmed reports about his stepdaughter and Jordan calling it quits. He also gave his own thoughts on the situation, obviously siding with his daughter.

“I feel fine. I’m fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family,” he joked. “I’m team Lori, 1000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

The Family Feud host went on to say acknowledge just how hard it is to have a successful relationship in the spotlight.

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said. “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.” Harvey continued, “He’s still a cool guy…from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

We’ve All Been There, Even Steve Harvey Himself

That’s when Steve, who has been married three times, referenced his own relationship history, commending his daughter on leaving before too much time passed.

“I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor,” Harvey quipped. “I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

Those aren’t the only comments the Judge Steve Harvey host made about the breakup, taking to social media to post a cryptic message many assume to be about Michael B. Jordan.

The text simply reads, “Love yourself my g,” which comes after videos surfaced showing Jordan looking emotional while sitting courtside at last night’s NBA finals game.

Obviously, there’s no love lost here, and Harvey wants to wish the actor well following his breakup.