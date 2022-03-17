Just like the rest of us, Steve Harvey is watching what Kanye West has been posting on Instagram.

While Ye is currently on a 24-hour Instagram ban, he was previously going at D.L. Hughley for his commentary about him and his divorce. The comedian said many things, including saying that Ye was “stalking” his ex Kim Kardashian. In response, West threatened Hughley, saying he “can afford to hurt” him.

Now, Steve Harvey is giving his thoughts on the situation, saying that if things do end up escalating, he’s got his money on D.L. During a new episode of the Steve Harvey Morning Show, the host gave Kanye a warning.

While Kanye has definitely posted his fair share of what could be considered threats toward Hughley on Instagram, it doesn’t seem like he’s actually trying to make anything happen in-person. While speaking to TMZ recently about Ye’s threats toward Kim K’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, the rapper’s ex Julia Fox shared her thoughts on the whole thing, calling Kanye “harmless.”