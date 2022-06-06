Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian recently went on record about how Pete’s “BDE” was what attracted her to the 28-year-old comedian.

Maybe that BDE was “big dad energy” as Papa Pete has been spotted out again with one of Kim and Kanye’s brood. He and Kim have only been dating since November of last year but the couple seems to be getting serious as Pete was recently seen hand and hand with Saint West, Kim and Kanye’s second oldest.

The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member and “Sainty,” as his mother affectionately calls him, were all smiles as they were seen shopping at The Grove in L.A., without Kim. Eyewitnesses attest to her absence and Pete and Saint weren’t hiding from paparazzi as they were seen holding hands and checking out shops.

Kanye West Not A Fan Of Kim’s Boyfriend Being Around His Kids

In early 2022, Kanye West was adamant about not wanting Pete to be around his children, although that didn’t seem to register much to the mom of four. Kanye even went as far as to put his feelings about Pete into song, as he told the world he wanted to “kick Petes’ a** on the track titled “City Of Gods” featuring Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.

In a since-deleted post, Kanye addressed Pete directly saying “… As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” the message appears to be from a cropped text message. “[That’s] a promise. How you guys [go about raising your kids is your business] and not mine,” Kanye tells him.

Pete Davidson Has Previously Been Spotted With North West

Hopefully, Kanye’s sentiments have changed, since this is the second instance that one of Kim and Kanye’s kids spent quality time with Pete alone. In early April, Pete was photographed with the oldest of Kim’s four children, North West. Joyriding around Scott Disick’s gated community with North in his lap and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, in the passenger seat, the crew appeared to be having a great time. Kim may have been home with North during the outing as she posted some photos of herself dressed in pink to her Instagram with the caption “pics by North (heart emoji).”

Kanye’s Instagram is currently devoid of rants, so perhaps he’s made peace with Pete’s presence around his procreations.