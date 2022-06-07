Queen Latifah Talks About Designers Failing Full Size Women

One of our favorite hip-hop pioneers is the guest of this week’s ‘Red Table Talk!’

In an episode titled, “Queen Latifah is on a Mission!” superstar Queen Latifah joins the Table to reveal a personal struggle that’s taken her a long time to understand and shares her important new mission. It’s a side of Queen you’ve never seen! Plus, she offers her one-of-a-kind wisdom to a special group of fans. The episode airs tomorrow, Wednesday June 8th on Facebook Watch, but we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure right now!

Queen Latifah Addresses The Blatant Disregard Designers Show For Plus Sized Clientele

In the clip, Queen Latifah joins ‘Red Table Talk’ and discusses the difficulties she faced as a fuller-sized woman trying to stay stylish.

“When your mom is the ideal beauty for us as Black people,” Latifah says, addressing Willow Smith. “She look like my little mini-me when we stand next to each other. I had to figure out how to find clothes that look right on me, on my size, in this world, when designers are not creating those fashion brands that have these sizes. If I was a size 24 and I have style, I still want to rock what the size 2 is wearing. Designers are like ‘No we’re going to stop right here.’ Okay, have you checked the stats on the sizes of the rest of the country? I think you might want to make some clothes in that size. That’s when I realized you don’t want to get it. You don’t want us to look like this. You don’t want us to live this fullness.”

Watch the clip below:

She makes incredible points.

The Queen is such a beautiful and talented spirit. Talk about paving the way in so many ways. She’s been a rapper, singer, Broadway star, television star, movie star, producer and so much more and she has NEVER stopped. All hail the queen! For real.

A new episode of the Emmy-winning “Red Table Talk” with Queen Latifah will stream Wednesday, June 8 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.