The news cycle might have moved on but the lives of those affected by the mass shooting hate crime that took place in Buffalo, New York at Tops grocery store most certainly have not. People are still grieving badly and despite their pain, they are sitting before the elected body of this country asking, pleading, begging for help to solve the issues that caused their friends and family members to be slaughtered by an evil white man with hate in his heart.

Buffalo Shooting Victims’ Families Give Congressional Testimony

The mother and the son of two people who were shot inside Tops grocery store in Buffalo took their seats in front of Congress and gave pained testimony about their loss and their insistence that the federal government does something to help ensure that something like this never happens again. Zeneta B. Everhart’s son was shot during the massacre and she made it real plain when she explained exactly who and what AmeriKKKa is via FoxNews:

"Domestic terrorism exists in this country for three reasons. America is inherently violent, access to guns is as easy as buying a piece of bubble gum from the store, and we have an inadequate education system," she told lawmakers. "America is inherently violent. This is who we are as a nation."

California Police Investigating Potential Hate Crime Involving Black Man Shot 7 Times By White Man Who Allegedly Called Him The N-Word Everhart argued that “the very existence of this country was founded on violence, hate and racism, with the near annihilation of my Native brothers and sisters.”

Garnell Whitfield Jr.’s 86-year-old mother Ruth Whitfield was killed by the white domestic terrorist that day and he didn’t mince a single word that he directed toward AmeriKKKa’s most powerful governing body via AP

“What are you doing? You were elected to protect us,” Whitfield Jr. told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” he asked. “If there is nothing then, respectfully, senators … you should yield your positions of authority and influence to others that are willing to lead on this issue.”

Who can protect us from the evils that wish us harm? The government? The police? Are we our only defense? How does the renewed call for gun control affect our ability to do so? Sound off in the comment section.