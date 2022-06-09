Bossip Video

20-year-old Robert Mitchell stole a woman’s car in Memphis and then contacted her to sell it back for $3,000 but the police shut it down with a sting operation.

Over the years we’ve covered many not-so-smart criminals. Most of them reside in Florida, it’s just something n the water there that has yet to be explained. FX’s hit show Atlanta has even dedicated an entire episode to the phenomenon known as Florida-man. However, many cities are starting to make Florida-Man look sane with the crimes they are reporting.

Memphis Man Steals Car From Woman He Knows Then Tries To Sell It Back To Her For $3000.

According to WREG, 20-year-old Robert Mitchell allegedly committed the dumbest crime of the year by far. He allegedly stole a car from a woman he knew and then called her and tried to sell it back to her for $3,000. The problem is she contacted the police and an official sting operation was put together. The woman had Mitchell send her photos of the car to prove he had it and set a meeting place for the transaction. Of course, he fell for the bait and was promptly arrested when he arrived. Now instead of just being charged with theft, he is also facing an extortion charge.