Florida Man Michael Marolla was arrested in Collier County, Florida after a traffic stop turned up a baby alligator, firearms, and drugs inside his vehicle.

The curious case of Florida men having the wildest police encounters and arrests is one of the funniest trends on social media. From destroying E-Scooters just because, to as dangerous as taking their kid to do a drive-by, when it comes to Florida, there has to be something in the water.

Recently, a man in Collier County put another story under the Florida Man banner. Michael Marolla was pulled over by authorities in his black GMC Sierra pick-up after being spotted on the roadway with the previous knowledge he had a suspended license. Upon a search of his vehicle, authorities reportedly found a gun in his glove compartment and another hidden under the front passenger seat.

The wildest discovery, though, came from the back of the truck, where authorities found a live baby alligator. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website states that a valid Alligator Trapping License is required in order for someone to legally own live American alligators from the wild. Of course, methamphetamine was also found in his vehicle, which would help explain this odd situation a little more.

Marolla was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), and possession of narcotic equipment. Florida Wildlife is still yet to decide the charges for the baby alligator.