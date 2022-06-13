'All Rise' Gets Ugly When Judge Lola Shuts Down A Plea Deal

We’re ready for more courthouse drama on this week’s episode of ‘All Rise’—are YOU?!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from Tuesday’s upcoming episode of ‘All Rise’ for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, we find Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) presiding over a case involving a high-profile hockey player but an issue arises when Amy tells her both sides have agreed to a plea of misdemeanor simple battery. The judge immediately questions why the charges are so low and makes it clear she’ll have no special treatment in her courtroom. Check out the clip below:

Play

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Sherri’s volunteer activities put Lola’s judgeship at risk, Ness receives her bar exam results, and Mark and Amy go head-to-head in a domestic violence case that leaves Lola conflicted.

Currently in its third season, ‘All Rise’ is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who has shown she doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench, but instead leans in, pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The third season of ‘All Rise’ just launched on OWN this week. If you missed it, the premiere episode picks up six months after the events of the sophomore finale with some new beginnings for these judges, prosecutors, and public defenders. We return on election night as Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) awaits the results of her campaign; Emily (Jessica Camacho) returns from Puerto Rico with renewed drive and purpose about her career and Luke (J. Alex Brinson) continues to shake things up through his work in the public defender’s office.

Additionally, star Wilson Bethel will make his directorial debut on an upcoming episode of “All Rise” slated to air this summer. Bethel joins fellow actor Paul McCrane (Judge Laski) in stepping behind the lens, as McCrane will again direct an episode following the previous four he helmed in prior seasons. Bethel and McCrane join the directorial lineup including showrunner and executive Dee Harris-Lawrence, executive producer Michael M. Robin, Marie Jamora (“Queen Sugar”), Lionel Coleman (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Rob Greenlea (“Madam Secretary”), Neema Barnette (“Black Lightning”), Mo McCrae (“All Rise”) and David Harp (“All Rise”). This season, Adrian Younge (“Luke Cage”) joins as Composer and Natalie Montgomery returns as the Music Supervisor.

A major theme in season three is new beginnings. After a year of COVID protocols, our characters who inhabit the Hall of Justice are ready to live. They are having fun finding themselves, fighting the good fight, shedding old habits and insecurities, and discovering the joy in their personal and professional lives as they seek out a new normal, new jobs, and new positions all while wrestling down old demons and discovering new love in old relationships.

A new episode of ‘All Rise’ airs Tuesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.