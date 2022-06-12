Bossip Video

Roddy Ricch was arrested In New York City for gun possession right before his scheduled performance at the Governors Ball festival.

Yesterday Roddy Ricch was set to perform at this year’s Governor’s Ball festival but never made it to the stage. Entering the festival Roddy and his crew were stopped at a security checkpoint in Queens and police allegedly located firearm’s inside the vehicle. According to TMZ, police found a loaded firearm, a large-capacity magazine, and around 9 rounds of additional ammo.

Roddy will remain in police custody until he appears in court for his arraignment.

Roddy Ricch and the other 2 passengers in the vehicle were arrested. Authorities are hitting Roddy with 4 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of the device itself. New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Roddy is still in custody as we speak and will remain in police custody until he appears in court for his arraignment. Hopefully, he can be released on bond but fighting this case will not be an easy task. For example, Lil Wayne did a year in jail for a gun found on his tour bus in the early 2010s and used every resource available to just get one year.