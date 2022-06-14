Just a few months ago, Blac Chyna was convinced the Kardashian family was gonna give her a big payday in her lawsuit against them–but now, it looks like she’s the one who has to fork up some serious cash.
According to reports from TMZ, Chyna suing the Kardashian-Jenner clan was pretty costly for the family, with the reality stars saying the legal battle cost them nearly $400K. Now, they’re demanding Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée cover that amount.
After a jury ruled in favor of the Kardashians last month, one of the things they ordered was for Blac Chyna to pay their litigation costs, since she put them through the legal wringer. This week, the Kardashians’ lawyers filed new paperwork outlining just how much the trial cost them, ending with a number just over $390K. Even though that number is shocking in itself, that doesn’t even include their attorneys’ fees.
The Financial Breakdown
The docs obtained by TMZ show how the Kardashians’ legal team spent more than $391,094 throughout the years-long proceedings, including costs like service of process ($9,325.99); hosting electronic documents ($7,248.35), court reporter fees ($19,895), and deposition costs ($63,078.20). The highest expense, according to their team, was the $184,871.71 they spent on “models, enlargements, and photocopies of exhibits.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CeCVnOMPTun/
Now, while the judge already said the Kardashian family is owed their costs, the court will still need to sign off on the final amount.
Hopefully the payday from Chyna’s Celebrity Boxing Match last weekend was big enough to help cover the bill.
