Just a few months ago, Blac Chyna was convinced the Kardashian family was gonna give her a big payday in her lawsuit against them–but now, it looks like she’s the one who has to fork up some serious cash.

According to reports from TMZ, Chyna suing the Kardashian-Jenner clan was pretty costly for the family, with the reality stars saying the legal battle cost them nearly $400K. Now, they’re demanding Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée cover that amount.