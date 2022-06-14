The more you know, Lizzo…

Lizzo is being the change she wants to see in the world after facing backlash from fans.

The Grammy-award-winning singer recently changed the lyrics to her new song “GRRRLS” after some fans from the disabled community criticized her for using an “ableist slur.”

The song, which will appear on Lizzo’s forthcoming album “Special,” contains the word “spaz” in one verse, an offensive term often used against people with cerebral palsy or similar neurological disabilities.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the congenital disorder can impact an individual’s muscle tone or movement due to “exaggerated reflexes, floppiness or spasticity of the limbs.” Colloquially “spaz” is used as a way to say “go crazy”, especially in AAVE but considering that it derives from the word “spastic” which is medically used to describe spasms, many deem it offensive.

Prior to Lizzo changing the lyrics, several fans expressed outrage on social media over the use of the term.

A member of the Cerebral Palsy community urged for the singer to “do better.”

“Hey, @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. S—doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur,” the upset Twitter user’s comment read…

and several others chimed in.

On June 13, the “Rumors” hitmaker took to Twitter where she announced that she would be updating the track with new lyrics.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song “GRRRLS.” Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” the 34-year-old celeb wrote.

“As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hateful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change.”

The Texas native added:

“This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist, I’m dedicated to being a part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

Fans On Social Media React To Lizzo’s Decision

Following the news, some fans commended the star for standing in solidarity with the disability community.

“Thank you so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understanding that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning, it honestly means the world. You’re a real true ally,” wrote @Hannah_Diviney who originally blasted Lizzo on Twitter.

Another social media user commented:

“I’m glad that Lizzo apologized with full accountability, and better yet releasing the song w/o the slur. With that said, I hope the same people who had a lot of anti-black things to say under the guise of accountability about Lizzo have the same energy for their yt faves.”

What do you think? Did Lizzo do the right thing by changing the lyrics to her song? Did YOU know it was a slur? Sound off in the comment section!