Lizzo & Latto!

Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo is linking up with Latto for The Special Tour ahead of her highly anticipated new album ‘Special’ dropping July 15th.

Produced by Live Nation, the buzzy tour kicks off on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL and runs through November with stops including New York City on October 2nd, Atlanta on October 11th, and Los Angeles on November 18th.

The tour comes as she’s heating up the charts (and dance floors) with new single “About Damn Time” off her highly-anticipated upcoming album with pre-orders available here.

Already dominating 2022, Lizzo has hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live, visited NBC’s The TODAY Show and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, and starred in Amazon Prime Video’s #1 reality show ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls‘ streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

She also added “fashion entrepreneur” to her multi-hyphenate career by joining forces with parent company Fabletics, Inc. for the launch of her revolutionary new shapewear brand, YITTY.

Named after her childhood moniker and based on the principles of self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear, the game-changing, size-inclusive brand marks an industry first: no-shame, smile-inducing shapewear designed for all body types, with sizes ranging from size 6X to XS. For more information, click here.

Fans who pre-save/pre-add Lizzo’s upcoming SPECIAL album will receive early access to purchase tour tickets.

American Express® Card Members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 26 at 10am local time through Thursday, April 28 at 10pm local time.

T-Mobile customer? You could win access to stage-front pit and awesome lower bowl tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even at sold-out shows. For more info, click here.