A lot of folks were already upset by Kim Kardashian’s decision to wear an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to this year’s Met Gala, and now, they’re got even more reason to be mad.
Pictures of the gown from before and after Kim wore it made their way online this week, causing the latest commotion to hit the Kardashian family. According to reports from Page Six Style, Monroe’s bedazzled dress–which she famously wore as she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962–was damaged after the reality star wore it for the Met Gala red carpet last month.
The Damage Is Done
The Marilyn Monroe Collection shared the before and after photos of the dress on its Instagram account, showing a bunch of missing crystals, with others others hanging by a thread. The post also references previous articles going over the exhaustive efforts made by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum to preserve the gown, which included a security team to oversee Kardashian’s every move, plus, a representative who was allowed to pull the plug and take the gown off of her whenever they saw fit.
The SKIMS founder previously caught a lot of flak for telling reporters on the Met Gala red carpet that she underwent a dramatic weight loss in order to fit in the dress.
“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me,” she said at the time. “I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today.”
Kim Had Folks Upset From The Start
Obviously, that’s not sound diet advice, but that also points out the fact that Kim shouldn’t have been allowed to squeeze into a historic dress that she clearly didn’t fit. People were already mad about Ripley’s lending Kardashian the dress, so the new pictures highlighting the damage have only further proven their point.
Bob Mackie, the designer was responsible for the original sketch of Marilyn’s gown, told EW that it was “a big mistake” to allow Kim to wear the dress in the first place.
“[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess,” Mackie explained. “She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”
Welp, it’s been a month and we’re still not done with the dress discourse. Let’s see what Kim has to say about this new developement.
